Out and About: Battle of the badges, pancake breakfast, Buddy Walk

It's time now to take you out and about as you plan your weekend ahead.

Head over to Fort Missoula on Friday for the "Battle of the Badges." The police versus fire softball game as part of the Missoula Softball Association's 4th annual "Tailgate Tournament". There will be booths with helpful safety information, activities for the kids, and swag for the whole family! The first game begins at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, don’t miss the Kiwanis Club of Missoula’s 62nd annual Pancake Breakfast! The breakfast runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice. It will be at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Admission is $5 and kids ages five and under are free.

Join the Montana Down Syndrome Association on Sunday as they unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2023 Missoula Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, you can take the first step and donate. The event runs from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Caras Park in downtown Missoula.