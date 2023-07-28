Out and About: Big Sky Resort offers adventure for your summer

BIG SKY - MTN News traveled up to Big Sky to check out some of the fun summer activities that the resort has to offer, like their nature zip line and plenty more.

Berkely and her kids, Georgia and William, came from Bozeman to vacation in Big Sky and enjoy activities like the ziplines.

“It's just so nice to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather and the mountains around us and have some fun activity as a family,” Berkley said.

Kathryn Mcelroy and her family traveled all the way from Atlanta to enjoy the Montana weather and the nature zipline.

“I really liked the ramp zipline because it was really fun to jump off and I was just free to do whatever," Mcelroy said.

Base Camp Guide at the resort, Nick Newcome, says his job giving zipline tours isn’t just fun for the people ziplining.

“I love seeing their reactions, their faces," Newcome said. "Just for a lot of people that just step out of their comfort zone and just being that guy that makes it, it's really enjoyable.”

Besides ziplining, Big Sky Resort offers scenic chair lift rides with views of the mountains along with many more activities.

“In addition to hiking, mountain biking, zip line tours, we also offer rock climbing for kids, gemstone mining," Big Sky spokeswoman Stacie Mesuda said. "We have a big giant bungee trampoline, a giant swing, mini golf. You could spend all day here and not even do all the activities that we have to offer.”

For Newcome, spending his summers in Big Sky making tourists' and locals' day is what it’s all about.

“It's very rewarding," Newcome said. "And there's really no bad days out here.”

All Big Sky activities are open until Sept. 17, 2023, and you can find more details online.