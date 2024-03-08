Out and About: Bourbon and fine dining, Hurling in Missoula, Watching the Oscars

MISSOULA — It’s time to plan your weekend as we take you Out and About.

Indulge in an evening of bourbon tasting and fine dining at the Meadow Lake Bar and Grille on Friday evening in Columbia Falls. But there’s a twist, all the dishes will be bacon-themed! The five-course meal starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $100.

Stop in and see the National Sport of Ireland played in Missoula, as the Griz defend the Washington-Grizzly Stadium against the Thomas Meagher Hurling Club on Sunday. Throw-in starts promptly at 1 p.m.

Also Sunday, root on Montana’s own Lily Gladstone while watching the Oscars at the Missoula Public Library! Complete an Oscars Ceremony BINGO card to maybe even win a prize. The Oscars start at 5 p.m., so show up early.