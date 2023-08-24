Out and About: Camp Horror Film Festival, River City Roots Festival, dog park at Resort at Paws Up

MISSOULA - It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

The Camp Horror Film Festival is going on at the Roxy Theater in Missoula this week. And on Friday night a fan favorite is playing -- the classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. It’s a late night showing that starts at 11:45 a.m.

Get ready for a fun-filled two days on Friday and Saturday. Missoula’s signature celebration, the River City Roots Festival, is on the top of Western Montana’s must-see list. The free festival features live performances on a big stage on West Main Street, a fine art show, entertainment for children and families, and a four mile run through the heart of Missoula.

The Resort at Paws Up becomes a 37,000-acre dog park for one day each year and this time around it’s on Saturday. They're welcoming two-legged and four-legged competitors to the 15th annual Canine Classic. Choose between a two-mile walk, a five-mile run or even a half-marathon through the scenic trails of Paws Up. All proceeds will benefit Working Dogs for Conservation. Registration is between $40 and $95.