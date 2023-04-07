Out and About: CANimals Stampede, adult swim night, RMEF banquet

MISSOULA - It's that time of the week when we take you out and about.

Head over to the Southgate Mall on Friday for the CANimals Stampede. It's an annual canned food design and build competition! Teams of architects, engineers, and Missoula organizations create larger-than-life animal creations out of canned food.

Friday night is your chance to play like a kid again! Enjoy the slides, hot tub, current channel, and general fun at Currents Aquatics Center for their adult swim night. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $8.

Support elk country, public access and our Hunting Heritage by attending the annual Five Valleys Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the University Center Ballroom.

Sentinel Kiwanis will be hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids at Kiwanis Park in Missoula at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is inviting families to Lone Pine State Park on Saturday for an Easter-themed outdoor adventure. The annual Easter egg hunt will be taking place at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., and will include other activities afterward. Advance registration is required online.