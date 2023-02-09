Watch Now
Out and About: Catch a musical, learn about buying a home, take a run

Posted at 3:01 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 17:01:30-05

MISSOULA - We are close to Valentine's Day — and it's Superbowl weekend. That means you will probably have to pick and choose what you do this weekend.

Head over to the Missoula Community Theatre on Friday at 7 p.m. and see Legally Blonde the Musical Jr. It is based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, Legally Blonde the Musical JR. is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show’s instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass — leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink! Tickets are $10.

Thinking of buying a home? Learn the basics of the home-buying process through Homeword's nationally certified homebuyer class. It takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The cost is $35 per person. Homeword is located at 1535 Liberty Lane in Missoula. Tickets at www.homeword.org/our-services/homebuyer-education

Also on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., beat the winter doldrums by participating in the Heart Throb 5K, fueled by love! Wear anything red/rainbow from a small accessory or a full head-to-toe outfit – and you could win a prize for best dressed! Run Wild Missoula is putting on the event and it will meet at Silver Park in Missoula.

