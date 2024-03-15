Out and About: Celebrate St Patrick’s Day weekend

MISSOULA — It's looking like a beautiful and lucky St Patrick’s Day weekend, so let's help you plan a good one as we take you out and about.

Join the Waters Edge Winery and Bistro in Kalispell on Saturday for Shamrocks, Wine -- and murder! Get ready for a night of mystery and excitement as you go through an interactive murder mystery. The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $50.

Bring the entire family to downtown Missoula at noon on Saturday to take in the St. Patrick's Day parade! Wear your green and bring your friends, as the floats parade down Higgins for the 24th time!

Enjoy the best of Irish culture at Cranky Sam's on Sunday as they'll have Irish dancing, music, and even a mashed potato eating contest! The fun starts at 4 p.m.