Out and About: Ceramics display; Women's rifle handling class, create your own pizza

MISSOULA - It’s time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you “Out and About."

Head to the Zootown Arts Community Center where they are presenting a gallery of Wildfire Ceramic Studio Artists. The gallery is open from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Have you ever wanted to learn to shoot a rifle but didn't know where to start? Rifle Ready has a women's rifle handling class geared towards building self-reliance and confidence, keeping you in the field, increasing your odds of success, and ensuring your safety and the safety of others. The class starts Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Deer Creek Shooting Range. Tickets are $115

Join Cultivating Connections Montana in celebrating food, family, farming and fun! Learn from summer AmeriCorps members and Youth Farm interns and create your own tasty pizza with all local ingredients. The free event starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Homestead Organics in Hamilton.