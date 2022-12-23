Out and About: Christmas weekend in Missoula

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your Christmas weekend as we take you out and about.

Pinegrass is putting on a Bluegrass Christmas show at Ten Spoon Winery on Friday. Gather with friends and family for a cozy night out! The tasting room will be open and wood-fired pizza will be available starting at 5 p.m. The music kicks off at 6 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for music, but kids are free.

Head over to the Missoula Winter Market at the Southgate Mall on Saturday to find those last-minute holiday gifts. The market runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

After opening all those gifts on Sunday go and relax with a gentle yoga session at Purusa Yoga at 11:30 a.m. Modifications are shown, and props are available for you to honor your body as you calm your mind. All levels are welcome. Purusa Yoga is located at 800 Kensington Avenue in Suite 100 in Missoula.