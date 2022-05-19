Out and About: Classics of Citizen Cope, spring planting help, paint your pet

MISSOULA - It’s time to take a look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you Out and About.

You can listen to the classics of Citizen Cope on Friday at the Wilma Theater in downtown Missoula. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $36.



Get out in the sunshine and plant your garden on the great day of planting! Free seeds, free starts, and free help will be provided by volunteers and gardening experts in the community at any of the 10 community garden sites across Missoula. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., join Painting with a Twist to paint your pet. Be sure to send in a photo of your pet after you sign up as they will get it started for you. Tickets start at $67. Additional info at https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/paint-your-pet/.