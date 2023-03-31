Out and About: Comedy showcase, clay making, improvised music and movement

MISSOULA - It's that time of the week when we take you Out and About.

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is opening a new exhibit on Friday that looks at the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps, the New Deal program that put young men to work creating trails, roads, and other infrastructure. The exhibit marks the 90th Anniversary of the creation of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Get your laughs on Saturday at Cranky Sam Public House for their first-ever stand-up comedy showcase! It starts at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday create something special at The Clay Studio of Missoula! It's a great activity for parents and kids of any age. The activities are designed for those with beginner to novice hand-building skills in clay but can be taken further by artists with more experience. It's at the Clay Studio of Missoula from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $30 per person.

Also on Sunday is FreeSessions at Westside Theater in Missoula. It's an improvised music and movement jam session to promote collaboration amongst performing artists in Missoula across genres and ages. Anyone is welcome to come in, listen and enjoy the experience. It starts at 7 p.m.

