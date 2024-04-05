Out and About: Creston Auction, Pint Night for Pets, Missoula Heart Expo

MISSOULA — It’s shaping up to be a fun weekend full of activities, so let’s help you have a great one with this edition of Out and About.

Head up Highway 35 to Creston Saturday morning for the 58th annual Creston Auction and Country Fair. It’s the largest fundraiser for the Ccreston Fire Department. There will be everything from cars and paintings to baked goods and RVs for sale. The main auction starts at 9 a.m. at 4498 Highway 35 in Kalispell.

Head over to Blacksmith Brewing in Stevensville on Friday evening and have a ‘Pawsome’ time, with their Pint Night for Pets! Enjoy a beverage and support the Bitterroot Humane Association at the same time. They will have raffles to win, and one dollar for each drink will be donated. Blacksmith Brewing is located at 116 Main Street in Stevensville.

Providence St Patrick Hospital in Missoula is hosting the 2024 Heart Expo on Saturday where for a nominal fee, you can get all sorts of medical tests done. Get tested and learn more about how to keep your heart healthy. The event begins at 7 a.m. in the Broadway Building.