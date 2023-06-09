Out and About: Fireworks at the ballgame, Missoula Palooza, weekend music

MISSOULA — The weekend is nearly here so it's time to take you Out and About as you plan ahead.

If you like fireworks, Star Wars and baseball, then we have the best way for you to end your work week by going to the Star Wars Night Missoula Paddleheads games. The players will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game in support of the Play Like Robert Foundation. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Ogren Park. Tickets are around $16.

Join Glacier Ice Rink on Saturday for Missoula Palooza. This is a free event held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the outdoor rink space. The evening features live music from Milltown Damn and Mudslide Charley. You can also have fun with activities such as a dunk tank and corn hole. Food trucks will be on site and beer will be available to purchase.

Enjoy an evening at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater where Death Cab for Cutie is performing on Saturday. Tickets range between $45 and $65. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

