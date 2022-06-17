Out and About: Free film, live music, fishing with dad

MISSOULA - It’s time now to look ahead and plan your weekend. As we take you “out and about."

Enjoy the recent film "King Richard" about Venus and Serena Williams during Cheap Date Night this Friday at the Missoula Public Library. The doors are open from 6:15 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. The film starts at 6:30 p.m. More info at here.

Have a magical evening of circus arts, live music, and dance to see Buskathon at the Westside Theater on Saturday. Tickets are $20 and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Westside Theater is located at 1200 Shakespeare Street in Missoula. More info here.

Catch and Release Ponds are back at Cabela’s! Enjoy Father's Day on Sunday and catch your first fish. Go to the Cabela's in Missoula anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. More info here.