Out and About: Get into the holiday spirit this weekend

MISSOULA — This week's out and about will get you in the holiday spirit.

The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater invites you to watch the awesome-gnarly 80’s musical "A Totally Awesome Christmas Carol" a classic family favorite with an 80’s twist. Set in the 1980’s this retelling of the Charles Dickens classic will have new life, new music, and 80’s flair. The family-friendly performances will be at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinée at 2 p.m.

The second annual Winter Wonderland Extravaganza takes place at the King Ranch Golf Course in Frenchtown on Saturday. There will be a free children’s winter clothing exchange, canned food drive, puppy and kitten adoptions, crafting booths for kids, vendor booths, bonfires, beer gardens and a Mac N Cheese Bar! Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there at 5 p.m. and the pictures are free! The doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 7 p.m.

If you're in the mood for holiday music, check out the Mission Valley Choral Society concerts this weekend. Christmas concerts are on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the St. Ignatius Mission and 4 p.m. on Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Polson. The 40-plus voice choir will sing a variety of music from spirituals to classic Christmas songs The concerts are free and welcoming to all. And we are told seats fill up fast!

Santa and his special Christmas Pony are headed to A Carousel for Missoula in Caras Park. Join Santa and the carousel ponies on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for carousel rides, a visit with Santa and light breakfast snacks. Ticket information is available at 406-549-8382 and RSVPs are recommended.