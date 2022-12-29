Out and About: Getting ready for the new year in Missoula

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

Enjoy live music at the Free Cycles community bicycle shop on Friday at 7 p.m. Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs -- a folk band from Bozeman – will be performing. Admission at the door is $20.

Head over to the Top Hat in Missoula for a fun music-filled New Year’s Eve. The band Shakewell will perform with Desperate Electric at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12.

Start the year off on the right foot with a 5K run on Sunday at 10 a.m. Runner’s Edge Events and Run Wild Missoula are hosting the 2023 Resolution Run at Pineview Park. After the race, enjoy coffee or hot chocolate. The sign-up fee is $10.