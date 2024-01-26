Out and About: Harry Potter, RENT at the MCT, new dance collective debuts

MISSOULA — It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the Missoula Public Library hosts Harry Potter and His Magical Orchestra Journey. With Missoula Symphony Orchestra musicians as your guides, participants will take a magical journey exploring music, musical instruments, and Missoula’s favorite award-winning Library. This is free and open to all kids and their families.

Head over to the MCT Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to see their rendition of the musical RENT. Since its Broadway debut in 1996, this story of love, friendship and a pandemic that are still relevant today. Tickets range between $20 and $30.

Sunday at 7:30 p.m., the Kinetic Convergence Dance Collective presents everyday games. It’s a new dance collective in Missoula and its debut performance will be at the Elk's Lodge in downtown Missoula, and will feature seven professional dancers. The performance explores the silly, scary, touching, and unavoidable experiences of everyday life.

