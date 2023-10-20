Watch Now
Out and About: Hike Glacier NP, take in the roller derby, Spooky Skate returns

It’s time to take a look at what’s happening this weekend across Western Montana.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 13:19:54-04

MISSOULA — Hikers can view the amazing fall colors while learning about the rich history with a guided day hike through Glacier National Park on Saturday. Along the way, you'll get the chance to see the glaciers. Guides will also provide you with an in-depth education about wildlife and geology. Reservations are required. Visit https://glacierinstitute.org/ for more information.

The Hellgate Roller Derby has their last home game of the season on Saturday in the Bitterroot. It's a Halloweeny Roller Derby Triple Header at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The derby starts at 2:30 p.m. with bouts at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $15 dollars will get you access to all three games. Anyone in a costume will get a discount and kids 10 & under get in free.

Glacier Ice Rink's 11th annual Spooky Skate takes place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. This family-friendly public skating session features Halloween-themed music plus an on-ice costume contest with prizes. Admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Advanced online registration is encouraged. and walk-ups are not guaranteed. Click here for more information or to register.

