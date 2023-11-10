Watch Now
Out and About: Holiday bazaar, animal adoptions, plant swap

Posted at 3:14 PM, Nov 10, 2023
MISSOULA — It's time to take you Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

The Orchard Homes 36th Annual Market & Holiday Bazaar will take place on Saturday ad Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event features local artisans, bakers and farmers. It is being held at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club in Missoula.

Do you need a fluffy friend for those cold winter nights? The Humane Society of Western Montana is hosting an adoption event on Saturday. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Residence Inn in Missoula.

Another Plant Swap will take place on Sunday. Grab your houseplant clippings and head on over to Western Cider to swap plants and meet the plant community. The event begins at 12:30 p.m.

