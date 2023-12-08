Out and About: Holiday events abound this weekend

MISSOULA — It's time now time to take you Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

Head over to the Clay Studio of Missoula starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday for their holiday open house. Join them for an afternoon featuring free artist demonstrations by their talented resident artists and instructors. Other fun activities including decoration painting and the opportunity to browse and shop for unique ceramic works in their holiday sale. There will also be music. The event is free.

You can get into the holiday spirit and join the Lolo Christmas Festival from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. It's a free fun family event. There will be music, crafts, and you can meet Santa and the Grinch! The event takes place at the Lolo Community Center on U.S. Highway 93 South in Lolo.

Head over to Glacier Ice Rink for Chanukah on ice on Sunday. Watch the giant Ice Menorah sculpting and lighting. There will be free skating for the whole family as well as steaming latkes, giant donut wall, chocolate gelt and hot drinks. There will also be Chanukah swag and music. The event starts at 5:15 p.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

