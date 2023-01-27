Out and About: Ice skating talent, fixit clinic, orienteering

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

The non-profit Foundation for Community Health is holding its first annual Missoula’s Talent on Ice at the Glacier Ice Rink on Friday. The fun starts at 7 p.m. and will feature the talents of Missoulians and will raise funds to provide vital health education and resources through FCH’s outreach, assistance, and scholarship programs. KPAX’s Jill Valley will be providing commentary during the skating.

Head over to Home ReSource on Saturday with your ripped or torn clothing, broken household appliances, or wobbly furniture, and learn how to make them like new again! Home ReSource facilitates these Fixit Clinics so folks of all ages can learn how to fix and repair their beloved materials instead of sending them to the landfill. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Home ReSource Community Room. They provide the tools and coaching.

Join GrizO on Sunday for a ski orienteering event at Lubrecht Experimental Forest in Greenough. The event is $5 for first-timers and is open to all ages and experience levels. Orienteering is the sport of navigating a course through terrain with a map and a compass, and ski orienteering is all that on Nordic skis! The event starts at 11 a.m.