Out and About: Labor Day weekend fun

MISSOULA - It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

Rock the night away on Friday with The Timber Rattlers at the Annual Old Post Parking Lot Party! Live music starts at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, go to Head Start Park for the last film of the Summer for the Missoula Outdoor Cinema. This is a special one in collaboration with Indigenous Made Missoula. The market is at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 8 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of music on Sunday with The Montana Fiddlers on the back porch at The Jack Saloon. Enjoy the beauty of the mountains and games in the yard. Full bar and great food at "The best bar in America." The festivities start at 2 p.m.