Out and About: Learn about wildlife, Missoula holiday events

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

This Saturday, spend a day in the field with Swan Valley Connections, honing your eyes to subtle clues left by our incredible wildlife, and learn how to read their tracks and interpret signs to identify animals. The event begins at 9 a.m. and costs $100 per person. The fee includes snowshoes.

Also on Saturday, enjoy holiday festivities downtown with the Parade of Lights! Santa Claus arrives at 1 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library but events will go on all throughout the day. Stationary floats will be lit up at dark along the north end of Higgins Avenue.

And on Sunday if you don’t have a festive thing to wear to all these upcoming holiday parties. Go and create your most beautiful Ugly Shirt at the Missoula Public Library. They'll supply the bits and baubles, and the hot cocoa, but you bring the garment of your choice. The first 20 people get a free shirt to decorate. The event is from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.