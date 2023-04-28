Out and About: Lots of Spring activities in Missoula

MISSOULA - With the weekend in sight, it's time now to take you Out and About.

This Saturday bring your flannels and dust off your boots to watch competitors from universities across the Pacific Northwest compete head-to-head for Forestry Days. There will be a variety of events including chopping, crosscut sawing, pole climbing, stock saw, obstacle pole, birling and axe throwing. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Fort Missoula.

Also Saturday you can be a part of the 15th Annual Wild Night for Wildlife from the Hellgate Hunters and Anglers. Enjoy your favorite wild game plates, frosty local brews, and outstanding auction items and raffle prizes. The fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. at Missoula Freecycles.

The 51st YMCA Riverbank Run will take place beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Missoula on Saturday. The oldest footrace in Missoula includes three different length courses: 5k, 10k, and one mile. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Missoula YMCA.

Montana’s original and largest beer festival will take place Saturday, May 6 in Caras Park in downtown Missoula. This year’s event will feature over 70 beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and wines. The Garden City BrewFest will take place from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. and features local food trucks and live music from three Missoula-based bands. Admission is free. There is a charge for beer tokens.

On Sunday lace up your walking or running shoes for the JDRF One Walk. This is a 5K walk that raises money and awareness for Type 1 Diabetes research. Walk from Allegiance Field along the Clark Fork River. Registration and activities including games, prizes, and food open at noon. The walk begins at 2 p.m.

