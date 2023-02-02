Watch Now
Out and About: Making ceramics, storytelling in Lolo, Funday Gameday

Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 14:43:53-05

MISSOULA - It's time to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about!

This Friday, visit Wildfire Ceramic Studio for an on-the-house clay night! Aspiring ceramicists of all ages will have access to the studio's clay equipment between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. This event is free. The studio is located at 2502 Murphy Street in Missoula.

Traveler's Rest State Park will host a storytelling event from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday in Lolo, with stories from Greg Peters, author of "Our National Forests." This is a great opportunity to learn more about the history and present of public lands in America. Admission is $5, and participants can attend in person or via zoom.

Bring a board game and friends for Sunday Funday Gameday at Cranky Sam's! Participants over 21 are offered a buy-one-get-one-free flight of Cranky Sam beers. However, gamers of all ages are welcome! The fun starts at noon. Cranky Sam’s is located at 233 West Main Street in Missoula.

