Out and About: Memorial Day weekend events in Western Montana

The holiday weekend is right around the corner so it's time now to take you Out and About.

The St. Regis’ 46th Annual Memorial Day Flea Market takes place all weekend long. More than 200 vendors will have booths. Take exit 33 off I-90 and follow the signs to the Community Park and Community Center.

Go Griz Day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. These are single-day events dedicated to celebrating UM admitted students! All admitted students and their families are invited to attend. You will be able to connect with UM leaders, partners and the community.

Corvallis American Legion Post #91, Auxiliary Unit of Corvallis Post #91, and Terry Nobles Squadron of Corvallis Post #91 will host the 103rd annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Monday. After the parade, at the Corvallis Cemetery at 12:00 pm Post #91 will conduct its annual memorial ceremony. Click here for more information.