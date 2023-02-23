Out and About: Mike Mansfield’s legacy, Family Snow Day, plunging for Special Olympics

MISSOULA - Brace for the cold this weekend as we take you Out and About.

Friday evening learn about Montana’s Mike Mansfield left enduring marks on our state, the nation, and the world at the Missoula Public Library. The Executive Director of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center will discuss the Center’s work to honor the Mansfield legacy, and how Montanans can work together to support them. The lecture starts at 7 p.m.

Head over to the Lolo Pass Visitor's Center for a Family Snow Day on Saturday. Missoula Parks and Rec will lend out snowshoes and cross-country skis. There will also be local avalanche experts to answer all your questions on beacon use, avalanches, and current conditions. Your kids can also meet the search and rescue members that train extensively in the operation of snowmobiles and avalanche rescue response. The free event begins at 10 a.m.

Also on Saturday, join Below Zero Hero as they take the plunge to raise money and awareness for local Special Olympics at the Missoula County Fairgrounds! There will be a DJ, Servin Thyme Food Truck, and lots of fun! You can join the fun and take the plunge or come to cheer them on. The plunge starts at noon.