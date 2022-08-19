Out and About: Missoula Under Construction, Pet Fest, ice cream

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you “out and about."

Drive a forklift, operate a bulldozer and so much more on Saturday where kids drive the big rigs at the Missoula Under Construction event. It begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fort Missoula and is a fundraiser for Missoula Food Bank. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family.

The 17th annual Pet Fest returns to Caras Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. It’s a fun-filled day with family-oriented events featuring contests, special attractions, and pet adoptions.

On Sunday join in on good old-fashioned ice cream social in Redfern Park! Baskin-Robbins and all 31 of their flavors are going to be there, and the first 100 single-scoop cones are free! So, grab your kids and go have some ice cream! Other tasty picnic foods and drinks will also be provided. The fun starts at 1 p.m.