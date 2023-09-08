Out and About: Montana Book Festival, Mini KEI Auto Show, Donors being honored

MISSOULA - It's time now to take you out and about as you plan your weekend ahead.

Head over to the Missoula Public Library on Saturday for Missoula's annual celebration of all things literary! At the Montana Book Festival, you can enjoy an exciting array of readings, panels, and exhibits with your favorite, and soon-to-be favorite, literary personalities. The festival starts at 9 a.m. More info here.

Buckle up for a pint-sized party at Draught Works on Saturday at 12 p.m. for their Mini KEI Auto Show. Unleash your inner car enthusiast and register your pint-sized powerhouses -- mini kei trucks, SUVs, and microvans -- by dropping a virtual honk to the event planner at wool0098@gmail.com.

LifeCenter Northwest celebrates the legacies of Montana organ, eye and tissue donors on Sunday. The keynote speaker is a Kalispell man who received a lung transplant in 2017. Garrett’s family will travel from Alaska to Missoula next week to meet Mark for the first time. Tickets are available at https://allevents.in/missoula.