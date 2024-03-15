Out and About: New Butte pub offers taste of authentic Irish charm, hospitality

BUTTE — Butte really embraces its Irish heritage and now, there’s a new pub and restaurant in town that also embraces the charm and hospitality of rural Ireland.

“You’re going to notice, we don’t have any televisions at this Irish pub. This is a place that promotes conversation, getting to know our neighbors, having a chat with the person on the stool next to you, getting to know your friends,” said Irish Johnny.

Irish Johnny recently opened Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub at 123 North Main Street in Uptown Butte.

He remembers learning about Butte as a child growing up in Ireland and it was a dream come true for him to finally come to the Mining City and open his own pub.

“What more could an Irishman want than to be living in the Ireland of the Rockies, working in an Irish pub, and living above an Irish pub? There’s not much more than I could ask for,” he said.

He modeled his business off traditional pubs found in Tipperary.

It features spirits and traditional Irish food including shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and corned beef and cabbage all year around.

“I feel like this is a natural marriage. You take a little Irish pub, you put it in the heart of Uptown Butte. It’s a match made in heaven. What more could you want?” said Irish Johnny.

Irish Johnny praised city officials and local businesses for helping him get started and supporting his venture — and he sees a bright future in the Mining City.

“Every corner we have turned, the message from our neighbors is, ‘What can do for you? Do you need help with this? Do you need help with that?’ Lights are turning on in Uptown Butte and we’re part of that. We’re not the only part, but lights are going on all over Butte,” he said.