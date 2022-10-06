Out and About: Party Under the Peace Sign, First Friday, Ghoul Bash

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

Head over to the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center Friday for the Party Under the Peace Sign. Enjoy Live music from Pennies 4 a Piece. There will also be Climate Storytelling with Families for a Livable Climate and the League of Women Voters is holding a voter registration drive.

This Friday will feature First Friday activities in downtown Missoula. Enjoy free drinks, snacks, and displays from local artists from participating businesses.

Kick off “Spooktober: with the Ghoul Bash at the Garden Patch. The event features metal bands, aerial arts, stilt walking, a bonfire and more. The event will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. off of Highway 200 in Milltown.