Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Out and About: Peace Festival, wildlife art exhibit, hula at UM

Out and About
MTN News
Out and About
Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 14:41:52-04

It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you “out and about.”

The 16th annual Peace Festival begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas in Arlee. There will be inter-faith speakers, diverse offerings of international music and dance, food, and more.

You can view several artists' exhibits of spring wildlife on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. in the Radius Gallery, which is located at 120 North Higgins Avenue in Missoula.

The University of Montana Pacific Islanders Club will host a Hula a the 'U' beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the University Center on the University of Montana campus.

If you have an event you would like us to cover, email us at outandabout@kpax.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App