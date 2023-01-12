Out and About: Practice yoga, swap plants, learn about history

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

Breathe in, breathe out. Enjoy a relaxing start to your Saturday morning with ashtanga yoga at Inner Harmony Yoga. This is a guided practice where you will be led through standing postures, seated postures, and closing postures including backbends, shoulder stands, and headstands. It all starts at 9 a.m.

The Plant Swap will take place on Sunday in Missoula. Grab your houseplant clippings and head on over to Western Cider to swap plants and meet the plant community! Bring any healthy plants or props you want to swap. You can take up to as many cuttings/plants as you bring. Hosted by Missoula Plants, the event starts at 12 p.m.

Since 1886 there’s been a mill in Bonner said to have been built on land purchased for $100 and a cow. Rejoice in the past, present and future of the mill under its current ownership. Enjoy a roundtable-style lecture at the Bonner Kelltehouse Taproom on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.