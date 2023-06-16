Watch Now
Out and About: Pride events taking place this weekend in Missoula

It's time now to take you Out and About with a jam packed weekend full of Pride.

The Missoula Pride Parade starts this Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will go from the Hip Strip to downtown. Immediately following the Pride Parade, join the Block Party, with an even larger enclosed area to enjoy 50-plus non-profits vendor booths, food trucks, a full bar, and music.

Another Pride event is at The Old Post from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday for a chance to mingle and sip on some tasty drink specials curated just for Pride weekend. Bears and Brews will also be joined by 2 Fat Guys Spirits out of Bozeman for a special gin tasting experience. And it's all free.

With a weekend full of Pride, wind down on Sunday with the planning team. There will be music by DJ, Kris Moon. The Pride closing party will be at 6 p.m. on the rooftop of the AC Hotel in downtown Missoula.

