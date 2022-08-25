Out and About: River City Roots Festival returns, join the Stream Team

MISSOULA - It is time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you “Out and About.”

The River City Roots Festival is back! Head to the heart of Downtown Missoula this weekend for a variety of fun activities and exceptional music. This two-day free festival features first-class art and entertainment for both residents and visitors.

With the River City Roots Festival comes a four-mile fun run to pay tribute to the city's love of recreation and staying active. All ages, abilities and backgrounds are encouraged to enjoy a Saturday morning run or walk before the festival in the afternoon and evening. Tickets are $32.

This Sunday go get knee-deep in the creek with the Watershed Education Network for the first Stream Team of the season. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can participate and learn about how to sample the physical, biological, and chemical properties of the stream. Meet at the Watershed Education Network headquarters on East Front Street in Missoula.

If you have an event you would like us to cover can email us at outandabout@kpax.com.