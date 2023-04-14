Out and About: Run in Arlee, learn about wildfires, turkey hunting tips

MISSOULA - It's time now to take you out and about as you plan the weekend ahead.

Saturday morning start your day with a brisk run to help students and teachers in Arlee. The run is to raise money for scholarships for seniors graduating from Arlee High School and to give mini-grants to Arlee school teachers for materials and supplies that are not in the school budget. The run starts at 9 a.m. and there is a $25 entry fee.

Saturday at 4 p.m. join spectrUM at the UM Living Lab, located on the first floor of the Missoula Public Library, for some special science activities! This one will be all about wildfire science!

The public is invited to the third annual Flathead Wildland Firefighters Banquet to help support the many federal, state, local, contract, and volunteer firefighters that train and work to protect public and private lands. The event will be on Saturday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center Building in Kalispell from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets and more info at https://www.flatheadwff.org/.

And on Sunday if you're a woman looking to get into Turkey hunting the Deer Creek Shooting Range is hosting Turkey Tactics! An Introduction to Spring Turkey Hunting. This class will help get you started turkey hunting. They'll introduce you to turkey scouting, habitat, biology, and behavior. Then, you'll learn about Turkey calling and go through shotgun safety. The class starts at 9 a.m. at the Deer Creek Shooting Range and the cost is $80.

