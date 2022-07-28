Out and About: Science activities, Blackfoot River Cleanup, Montana Irish Festival

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you "Out and About."

Join spectrUM for guided science activities at their Discovery Bench from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday. Learn about plants and animals. No registration is required. More info at https://spectrum.umt.edu/.

This Saturday be a part of the 19th Annual Blackfoot River Cleanup. All boaters, divers, walkers, families — and anyone interested in keeping the Blackfoot River clean and beautiful — are invited to participate. The sign-up starts at 8 a.m. at Johnsrud Park. Walkers, waders, and floaters should sign up at 9 a.m. Grab-and-go snacks will be available until 4 p.m. More info here.

Bring on the Irish spirit this Saturday at Caras park with the Montana Irish Festival. There will be musicians, dancers, hurlers, and vendors from Montana. This is a free, family-friendly community event! The festivities start at 12 p.m. and go past 8 p.m. More info at https://www.mtirishfest.com/.