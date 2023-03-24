Out and About: Seed swap, cribbage tournament and bird watching

MISSOULA - It's that time of the week when we take you Out and About as you plan your weekend.

Learn about seeds and gardening at the Seed Swap this Saturday. The event will include a variety of gardening resources from local experts and vendors, including free seeds available for you to take home. Seeds to trade or share are welcome. It all starts at 11 a.m. at the Missoula Public Library.

Head over to Cranky Sam Public House on Sunday for their monthly doubles Cribbage Tournament! Be sure to bring your own board. The fun starts at 1 p.m.

Join Flathead Audubon on Sunday and Monday for the annual trek to Freezout Lake to view snow geese and other waterfowl. The group will meet on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the old K-Mart in Evergreen. The group will caravan to Choteau, birding along the way, and arrive in time for some afternoon goose watching. Call 406-270-0371 for additional information.