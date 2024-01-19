Out and About: Snowmobiling, Lego robotics, history roundtable

MISSOULA — It's time to start planning your weekend ahead as we take you Out and About.

This weekend the 2024 Winterfest will take place at Lolo Hot Springs. Saturday starts with a vintage snowmobile show, raffle and snow moxie, which is a timed agility event. It costs $5 for each snowmobile to enter. There are five trophy classes and a vintage fashion show. Sign-up starts at 9:30 a.m., with the event starting at 11 a.m. Then on Sunday, there is a 16-mile vintage snowmobile ride from the Hot Springs parking lot to the warming hut and back. All kids' events are free.

If you are looking for an indoor activity how about cheering on your local school's robotics team? On Saturday, 38 teams from Western Montana are competing in the First Lego League Robotics Tournament at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula. This is a worldwide organization that has elementary-middle school students build robots out of Legos, program that robot to complete missions, and complete a research project. The competition is open to the public at 12:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Room.

Attention history buffs! There will be a Bonner history roundtable on Sunday at the Bonner Kettlehouse Taproom from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Historical Museum at Fort Missoula education members will team up to relate stories of the Bonner collection housed at the museum.