Out and About: St. Patrick’s Day run, birdwatching, Women’s Fair

MISSOULA - It's that time again when we take you Out and About to gear up for the weekend.

Kick-off St. Patrick's Day with Run Wild Missoula and Run for the Luck of It! This year the racing options are seven miles, 5K or the 400 Meter Kid's Dash! The seven miles is $42, the 5K is $38 and the 400 meter is free. All paid participants receive chip timing, a custom-designed pint glass, a post-race beer and a hot snack! Kid-friendly beverages are provided as well. The race kicks off at 8:45 a.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

If racing isn't for you take a leisurely walk in the Rattlesnake for birding! This is a guided tour as part of the Town Bound Birding Series brought to you by the Five Valleys Audubon Society. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Duncan Drive Trailhead. A hangout at Black Coffee will follow the event.

The Missoula AOH St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to the streets of Missoula on Saturday. The event begins at 12 p.m. and will run along Higgins between Spruce and Beckwith.

Grab your mom, daughters, and girlfriends for the Missoula Women's Fair at the University of Montana. Enjoy over 70 of the very best of the area’s leading companies, boutiques, and brands all in one place. The free event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.