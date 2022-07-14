Out and About: Summer Peace Party, UM river shuttles, bird watching

MISSOULA - It’s time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you “Out and About."

Join the Missoula Paddleheads for a Summer Peace Party on Friday. Dance, eat, and have fun as they celebrate the success stories of the past few years, honor their former director, and meet their new director. The doors open at 5 p.m.

Beat the heat and the traffic by using the UM River shuttle to float the river. The shuttles run from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Fridy, Saturday and Sunday. The shuttles depart on the hour, each hour starting at noon with the last departure at 6 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, they now offer half-hour service between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Join Five Valleys Audubon Society for its next Town Bound Birding! A bird watching event will take place on the river trail. Meet outside Bernice’s Bakery. Have a good time exploring the wildlife at these easy-to-access sites. The walk starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.