Out and About: Take in a play, go to a craft fair, do some bird watching

Posted at 10:27 AM, Nov 17, 2022
MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

The Sentinel High School Theater Department will be presenting James and the Giant Peach. Showtime is on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Margaret Johnson Theater. Tickets are $6.

On Saturday, enjoy over 30 vendors with a variety of shopping at the Lolo Community Center Holiday Craft Fair. The fair runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Head over to the Lee Metcalf Wildlife Refuge in Stevensville on Sunday for a guided bird watching tour with the Montana Natural History Center. The event begins at 9 a.m. Tickets cost $25.

