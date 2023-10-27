Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Out and About: Take in Halloween-themed performances in Missoula

It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan the weekend before Halloween.
Out and About
Posted at 1:09 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 15:09:54-04

MISSOULA — It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan the weekend before Halloween.

The Rocky Horror Show Live is back at 8 p.m. and midnight on Friday at the Wilma Theater in Missoula. The Montana Actors’ Theatre returns to slather your Halloween weekend with rockin’ live music, bright lights, skimpy costumes, and gender-bending fun.

Head over to Big Sky High School at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to experience a play with love, suspense — and a little murder. Brought to you by the Big Sky High School’s Fall Comedy Production, you can watch "A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody" for $8 a ticket.

Coming up on Sunday at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts in Missoula is the classic comedy "Young Frankenstein." The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors and $20 for students and children.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader