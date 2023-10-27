Out and About: Take in Halloween-themed performances in Missoula

MISSOULA — It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan the weekend before Halloween.

The Rocky Horror Show Live is back at 8 p.m. and midnight on Friday at the Wilma Theater in Missoula. The Montana Actors’ Theatre returns to slather your Halloween weekend with rockin’ live music, bright lights, skimpy costumes, and gender-bending fun.

Head over to Big Sky High School at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to experience a play with love, suspense — and a little murder. Brought to you by the Big Sky High School’s Fall Comedy Production, you can watch "A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody" for $8 a ticket.

Coming up on Sunday at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts in Missoula is the classic comedy "Young Frankenstein." The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors and $20 for students and children.