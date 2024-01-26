Out and About: The Spa Hot Springs Motel in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Spa Hot Springs Motel in White Sulfur Springs is the perfect spot for some family or alone time during the winter months.

“We have the hot springs, and, you know, it's a good outdoor activity. Lots of people all over the state come here to just soak,” noted owner Annie Gudmundson.

The historic hot springs features breathtaking mountain views, and rural charm to allow for total relaxation away from any crowds.

“I fell in love with the hot springs. My story is that I'm a chiropractor. I was looking for a place to set up a practice in Montana, and I went through White Sulfur Springs, stayed in the hot springs here in the motel,” Gene Gudmundson said.

Gene has owned the Spa Hot Springs Motel for over 36 years and said they usually begin each day by soaking in the natural springs.

“Our hot springs is more on the therapeutic side. And the good thing with our facilities, we do drain our pools every single night. We don't add any chemicals. We're open from seven in the morning until 10 p.m.,” Annie noted.

Since the Spa Hot Springs Motel is only 30 miles from Showdown Montana, it allows for the total Montana experience.

“It’s a beautiful place to go ski and combine it with the hot springs here for a truly Montana experience. It is unique. Go out and ski and play in the snow in the daytime. In the evening you come back and soak in hot springs,” said Gene.

Thanks to the warm, welcoming community and breathtaking views, Spa Hot Springs Motel is the perfect way to get out and about for some quality, relaxation time during the winter.