Out and About: UM homecoming weekend, Fall Harvest Festival

MISSOULA — It's time now to take you out and about as you plan your weekend ahead.

Join in on the Homecoming Week fun and enjoy an unforgettable night of Griz spirit and celebration on Friday night. Starting at 8 p.m. in front of the Main Hall at UM, get ready to scream for the 2023 Yell Night Pep Rally.

The Griz kick off their homecoming game versus Idaho State at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy this special time of year when alumni, students, staff, faculty and community members all come together to celebrate their UM pride.

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday at Fort Missoula to celebrate autumn with the Fall Harvest Festival. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The family-friendly event has something for everyone to enjoy, from apple cider pressing - to fall crafts and games. There will be also live animals.