Out and About: Valentine's Square Dance, meet therapy dogs, make some hoops

MISSOULA — It's time to head Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

Celebrate midwinter and the season of love and friendship at the Valentine's Square Dance at Free Cycles in Missoula on Friday night. Bring a partner, or friends, or come solo to swing and saunter the night away to a live old-time string band and caller. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a $10 suggested donation.

Fight the winter blues on Saturday with a meet and greet with therapy dogs at the Missoula Public Library. The wagging tails start at 9:15 a.m.

Get hopped up on making hoops on Saturday with the Hammered Hoops Class from Bathing Beauties Beads. They will be using 20-gauge sterling silver and gold-filled wire for this class. Tools are provided. The event runs from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.