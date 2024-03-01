Out and About: Weaving class, celebrating Dr. Seuss, learning to sew

MISSOULA — It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

Join artist Alli Batt at 11 a.m. on Saturday to experiment with weaving techniques using yarn, fabric, or paper. You can expect to finish a small artwork using tapestry or fixed-loom weaving. All materials are provided, and all skill levels are welcome. The event is free at the Missoula Art Museum.

"The more that you read, the more things you will know." Also, on Saturday at 11 a.m., celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday with stories, crafts, Meals and a whole lot more at the Missoula Public Library.

Head over to the Home Resource's Community Room at 12 p.m. on Sunday for an introduction to sewing. You'll learn how to use a sewing machine, practice using scraps to make patches, and be able to use those skills to create a mending bag. The class is $20 for MUD members and $40 for everyone else.

