Out and About: Western Montana Japanese Festival, easter egg hunt, dance the Tango

MISSOULA — There are a lot of fun events happening in our area this weekend, so let’s help you plan a great one with Out and About!

Take a road trip down to Dillon on Friday or Saturday for the Western Montana Japanese Festival. The Dillon Public Library is hosting cultural displays, crafting workshops, and storytelling. You can even grab some sushi while you’re there! Most of the downtown businesses are involved in the festival, so make a day of it.

This Saturday, get ready for a unique easter egg hunt at the Currents Aquatic Center in Missoula. Dive in and find the eggs all around the pool, and exchange them for prizes. The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m., and tickets are $1 plus regular pool admission.

Kalispell is breaking out the dancing shoes on Saturday, as it’s time to Tango! The Tangueros of Flathead Valley are hosting their monthly dance night, with beginner lessons starting at 7 p.m. in the Kalispell Activity Room. Tickets are $7.