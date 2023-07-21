Out and About: Wild plant foraging, non-profit garage sale, Indigenous Made Summer Market

MISSOULA - It's time now to take you Out and About as you get ready for the weekend.

Join herbalist Elaine Sheff of Green Path Herb School for a day-long foraging class beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. They will be starting with ethics, recommended tools, and "how-to" for harvesting wild plants. Then you'll be exploring different ecosystems around Missoula, focusing on medicinal, weedy, and edible wild plants. The cost is $85 for the day.

Also Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. is the Von-Garage Sale. VonCommon is a nonprofit art studio and they say they have plenty creations that you can add to your home. This is their annual fundraiser for 2023, so a portion of all sales will go toward supporting the studio.

Head over to Caras Park in Missoula on Sunday for the Indigenous Made Summer Market. The market will have crafts from small businesses across many tribal nations. This market is unique as it uplifts and centers the Indigenous community who often face significant barriers to accessing traditional markets. The market will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.