Out and About: Wilderness trivia, restorative yoga, Big Sky film fest

MISSOULA - If you're looking for something to do this coming weekend, we have a few events in mind that might interest you as we take you out and about.

Test your knowledge of wild places with a fun night of Wilderness Trivia on Friday hosted by the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation at Imagine Nation Brewing. Plus, donate $10 to support their trail projects and enjoy a free beer, thanks to Imagine Nation Brewing. Trivia runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The teams are limited to 6 people.

On Sunday New Moons will guide a gentle restorative yoga practice and delightful tastes from Sacred Sips Tea Company. The class – which is donation based -- starts at 5 p.m.

And finally kicking off this Friday and now entering its 20th year is the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. With over 150 films, this 10-day event is something you won't want to miss. You can purchase single film tickets, multi-film passes, or an all-access pass for the showings. There are virtual screenings. In-person screenings will take place at The Wilma, the ACC Showroom and the Missoula Community Theater.